March 4 - Some global airlines have started lifting suspensions on flights to and from Middle East after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in January. Airlines cautiously return to Middle East

Below are some carriers that have already begun resuming or have announced a resumption of flights, and those whose services remain suspended:

RESUMPTION ANNOUNCED:

AEGEAN AIRLINES

The Greek airline has said it will resume flights to Beirut on February 25, after suspending the service in August 2024.

AIRBALTIC

Latvia's airBaltic has said it plans to resume flights to and from Tel Aviv from April. It announced the suspension in late September.

AIR CANADA

Air Canada will resume flights between Canada and Israel from June 8, it said on February 20.

AIR FRANCE

Air France began gradually resuming flights between Paris and Tel Aviv from January 25. Transavia France, a low cost unit of Air France-KLM, resumed flights on the route on Jan. 28.

Both carriers have also resumed services between Paris and Beirut.

AIR INDIA

The Indian flag carrier will resume flights to and from Tel Aviv from March 2, it said on January 29.

DELTA AIR LINES

The U.S. carrier said on January 23 it would restart its daily nonstop service from New York to Tel Aviv on April 1. The suspension was announced on September 19.

EASYJET

The UK budget airline plans to resume flights to and from Tel Aviv from June 1.

EMIRATES

UAE's state-owned airline resumed flights to Beirut and Baghdad on February 1, with a second daily flight to Beirut set to debut from April 1. The suspension started in late September.

ITA AIRWAYS

The Italian carrier resumed flights between Rome and Tel Aviv on February 1, initially with one daily flight. The suspension had been in place since September 30.

LUFTHANSA GROUP

The German airline group resumed flights to and from Tel Aviv from February 1.

Lufthansa also resumed service to Tehran from March 1, while flights to Beirut will remain suspended until March 29.

Swiss, part of the group, has said its Beirut flights will remain suspended until June 9.

RYANAIR

Europe's biggest budget airline plans to operate a full schedule of flights from Tel Aviv this summer, senior executive Eddie Wilson said on January 9.

UNITED AIRLINES

The Chicago-based airline will restart its service from New York to Tel Aviv on March 15. United will also add a second daily flight on the route, planned to start from March 29.

WIZZ AIR

The Hungary-based airline has resumed flights to Tel Aviv and Amman as of January 16.

FLIGHTS SUSPENDED:

AIR ALGERIE

The Algerian airline has suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice, it said on August 1, 2024.

KLM

KLM has suspended flights to Tel Aviv until end-March 2025.

Low cost unit Transavia Netherlands has said it will not fly to Lebanon and Jordan until at least the end of March, while Tel Aviv flights have been removed from its schedule until further notice.

CATHAY PACIFIC

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until October 25, 2025. It suspended its flights to Israel in August 2024.

IAG

IAG-owned British Airways has suspended flights to Tel Aviv until the end of March 2025.

IAG's low-cost airline, Iberia Express, has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until March 29 while Vueling will keep operations to and from Tel Aviv suspended throughout the first quarter of 2025.

LOT

The Polish carrier has suspended flights to Beirut until May 12. It paused flights to Lebanon in August.

SUNDAIR

The German airline has cancelled flights between Beirut and Bremen until March 26. The suspension started on September 23.

SUNEXPRESS

SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, has suspended flights to Beirut until March 31.

VIRGIN ATLANTIC

The UK carrier has suspended Tel Aviv flights until the end of March. The suspension has been in place since September.

IRAN/LEBANON

Lebanon halted an Iranian flight to Beirut on February 14 after the Israeli military accused Tehran of using civilian aircraft to smuggle cash to Beirut to arm Hezbollah.

It extended the suspension of flights to and from Iran on February 17 without clarifying the period of the extension.

Iran said in turn it would not allow Lebanese flights to land until its own flights were cleared to land in Beirut.

