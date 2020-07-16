e-paper
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him 'bizarre,' a mistake

Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake

Anthony Fauci says that discrediting him is White House’s major mistake because it doesn’t do anything but reflect poorly on them.

world Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:33 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters
Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, US on June 30, 2020.
Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, US on June 30, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
         

US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday he did not understand the effort by some in the White House to discredit him and believes it was a big mistake.

“You know, it is a bit bizarre. I don’t really fully understand it,” Fauci said in an interview with The Atlantic. “I think if you talk to reasonable people in the White House they realize that was a major mistake on their part because it doesn’t do anything but reflect poorly on them. And I don’t think that was their intention.”

