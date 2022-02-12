Anti-mandate protests in Canada: Emergency declared in Ontario

A state of emergency has been declared in the Canadian province of Ontario due to the ongoing truckers’ strike, which has now completed two weeks.

That decision was announced by Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Friday morning. He tweeted, “Today, I am using my authority as Premier of Ontario to declare a state of emergency in our province. We must come together as Canadians. We must heal the divide that is fracturing our society. To the protesters: It’s time to end these occupations and go home.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A state of emergency had earlier been declared in the Canadian capital of Ottawa on Sunday, as the protestors laid siege to the city.

The ongoing truckers’ strike in Canada has evolved into a source of political and global embarrassment for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his government has reached out to Washington to try and resolve the situation.

While the siege of the Canadian capital of Ottawa continues, blockades have also developed in several provinces including Alberta, Manitoba, and most significantly at a major crossing in Ontario, which handles nearly a quarter of trucked trade between Canada and the United States.

In a statement issued by the prime minister’s office on Thursday night said that ministers and officials have been “in close contact with representatives and officials from the United States of America to align efforts to resolve this situation”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to reports, Washington has asked Ottawa to use its federal powers to deal with the blockade at a critical bridge at Windsor, Ontario, connecting it to Detroit in Michigan.

Trudeau had a series of meetings on the strike, including one with leaders of opposition parties. The principal opposition Conservative Party has also asked protest organisers to “to take down the barricades, stop the disruptive action, and come together”.

At the same time, interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen moved a motion in the House of Commons “to table a plan for the lifting of all federal mandates and restrictions, and to table that plan by February 28, 2022”.

That motion is expected to be debated and possibly voted upon on Monday. Covid-19 vaccine mandates, particularly for truckers plying between Canada and the US, triggered the protest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, a Superior Court of Justice in Ontario accepted a request from the provincial government to lock funds raised at the fundraising platform GiveSendGo, thus preventing organisers of the protests from accessing the donations. However, in a tweet responding to the order, the platform said, “Know this! Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo.”

Earlier, another platform GoFundMe had blocked funds raised for the Freedom Convoy 2022 and is refunding money received to donors.

Trudeau continues to face severe criticism from opposition leaders for the government’s inability to move to defuse the crisis caused by the occupation of Ottawa, which has now not just spread to other localities in Canada, but has led to copycat protests elsewhere in the world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}