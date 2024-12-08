Armed Syrian group ‘steals’ cars from Italian envoy's garden in Damascus

Italy on Sunday said that an “armed group” entered its ambassador's garden in Syrian capital Damascus and stole three cars after the Islamist rebels, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), seized the capital city, forcing president Bashar al-Assad to flee the country. A man holds an AK-47 and flashes the victory sign as he poses for a photo in a hall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's presidential palace in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.(AP)

The Italian foreign ministry held a crisis meeting on the volatile situation in Syria. “This morning an armed group entered the garden of the residence of Italy's ambassador. They took away three automobiles,” said Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

The minister said that neither the ambassador nor the Carabinieri (embassy police) at the residence were touched and the rebels only entered the premised to check for the presence of government forces.

A group of people take a family photo while sitting on a couch in a hall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's presidential palace in Damascus, Syria, on Sunday.(AP)

“The situation is completely under control in a complicated situation of great jubilation, but jubilation in Syria is manifested by shooting in the air, so still complicated,” news agency AFP quoted Tajani as saying.

Italy said its ambassador is “safe” and working remotely in a different location. About 300 Italian citizens are living in Syria.

“We are calling for a peaceful handover between the fallen regime and the new reality, so for a peaceful rather than military transition. It seems to me that at the moment things are going in this direction,” Tajani added.

The foreign minister said Italy was ready to help Italians living in Syria to leave the country, but apart from a group of 15 who crossed into Lebanon overnight, there are currently no other evacuation requests.

A Syrian opposition fighter sits inside an office at the Presidential Palace after the Syrian government collapsed in Damascus, Syria on Sunday.(AP)

Syrian people explore Assad's palace

Hundreds of Syrians entered exiled president Assad's palace after the rebels looted it on Sunday. Citizens could be seen touring the structure and its large garden, with the rooms completely empty, save some furniture and a portrait of Assad thrown on the floor.

“I came for revenge; they oppressed us in incredible ways. I am taking pictures because I am so happy to be here in the middle of his house,” Abu Omar, 44, told AFP, showing photographs on his mobile phone.

Videos of people touring the palace and clicking pictures went viral on social media and reminded people of similar incidents in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

(With inputs from AFP)