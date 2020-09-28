e-paper
Armenia-Azerbaijan clash: US will try to stop violence, says Donald Trump

Armenia-Azerbaijan clash: US will try to stop violence, says Donald Trump

Military clashes have erupted between the two European neighbours over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Each side has blamed the other for putting civilian lives in danger.

world Updated: Sep 28, 2020 07:59 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference inside the James S. Brady Briefing Room at the White House September 27, 2020 in Washington, U.S. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that Washington is looking into what can be done to stop the flare-up of tensions in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Military hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan erupted along the region’s contact line on Sunday morning, with each side blaming the other for putting civilian lives in danger.

“We are looking at it very strongly. We have a lot of good relationships in that area, we will see if we can stop it,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

The US State Department said in a statement addressing the Nagorno-Karabakh escalation that the involvement of any external party would be “deeply unhelpful and only exacerbate regional tensions.”

Washington urged the conflicting parties to cooperate with the Minsk Group co-chairs, which, aside from the US, include France and Russia, with the aim to “return to substantive negotiations as soon as possible.” (ANI/Sputnik)

