Home / World News / Arrest of Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai ‘a terrible thing’, says Trump

Arrest of Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai ‘a terrible thing’, says Trump

Lai, a staunch supporter of the city’s democracy movement, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of collusion with foreign forces as police raided the offices of his Apple Daily tabloid.

world Updated: Aug 14, 2020 07:45 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Washington
US President Donald Trump said the arrest of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was a ‘terrible thing’.
US President Donald Trump said the arrest of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was a ‘terrible thing’.(REUTERS)
         

US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized the arrest of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai this week under China’s new national security law.

“I think it’s a terrible thing,” Trump told reporters in response to a question about Lai’s arrest.

He was released on bail early on Wednesday, and greeted by a throng of supporters chanting “fight till the end”.

