e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / As Covid-19 cases rise, UK eyes more curbs

As Covid-19 cases rise, UK eyes more curbs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “We are now seeing a second wave coming in. We’ve seen it in France, in Spain, across Europe. It’s been absolutely inevitable, I’m afraid, that we would see it in this country.

world Updated: Sep 20, 2020 06:46 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar and Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Prasun Sonwalkar and Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Hindustan Times, London/Toronto
Johnson admitted major challenges in providing tests and saw a second wave coming after similar spikes in cases were reported in other European countries as well.
Johnson admitted major challenges in providing tests and saw a second wave coming after similar spikes in cases were reported in other European countries as well. (Bloomberg Photo)
         

The Boris Johnson government is considering imposing another nationwide lockdown after the UK reported a fresh surge of Covid-19 cases - 4,322 infections were recorded on Friday - with experts and ministers huddled in meetings over the weekend amid growing ire over steps taken to stop the spread of the virus.

Johnson admitted major challenges in providing tests and saw a second wave coming after similar spikes in cases were reported in other European countries as well.

Epidemiologist Neil Ferguson said the UK is facing a “perfect storm” due to the easing of some of the curbs.

Prime Minister Johnson said, “We are now seeing a second wave coming in. We’ve seen it in France, in Spain, across Europe. It’s been absolutely inevitable, I’m afraid, that we would see it in this country.

“We want to keep the schools open - that’s going to happen. And we’ll try and keep all parts of the economy open, as far as we possibly can. I don’t think anybody wants to go into a second lockdown.”

Johnson added, “Clearly, when you look at what is happening, you’ve got to wonder whether we need to go further than the rule of six that we brought in on Monday. We’ll be looking at the local lockdowns we’ve got in large parts of the country now and see what we can do to intensify things.”

New measures that could mean another lockdown are due to be announced on Monday or Tuesday.

Canada: Two opposition leaders go into self-isolation less than a week before parliament reconvenes

In Canada, two opposition leaders have gone into self-isolation less than a week before parliament reconvenes as the country witnessed a resurgence in cases that may signal the arrival of a second wave. Erin O’Toole of Conservative Party has gone into self-isolation after a member his staff tested positive. Also in quarantine was Yves-François Blanchet of the Bloc Québécois after he tested positive.

tags
top news
Task force reviews plan to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR
Task force reviews plan to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meet with chief ministers on Sept 23
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meet with chief ministers on Sept 23
Mercury rises in north as monsoon loses steam
Mercury rises in north as monsoon loses steam
MJ Akbar Defamation case: Priya Ramani seeks acquittal
MJ Akbar Defamation case: Priya Ramani seeks acquittal
Heritage receives a blow at Chhota Imambada gate in Lucknow
Heritage receives a blow at Chhota Imambada gate in Lucknow
Homes burned as winds push California fire into desert floor
Homes burned as winds push California fire into desert floor
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In