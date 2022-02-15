Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / As world falls short of WHO vaccine target, US announces a 6-point action plan
world news

As world falls short of WHO vaccine target, US announces a 6-point action plan

US secretary of state Antony J Blinken said the Global Action Plan takes on what the international community has identified as the biggest barriers left in the fight to end the Covid-19 pandemic.
US secretary of state Antony J Blinken said the Global Action Plan is designed explicitly to match a country’s unique strengths with pressing areas of need. (Twitter/SecBlinken)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 02:15 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha

WASHINGTON: Acknowledging that the world is “well below” the World Health Organization (WHO)’s target of vaccinating 70% of people in every country by September 2022, the United States (US) has unveiled a new six-point global action plan to tackle the “biggest barriers left” in the battle against the pandemic.

The plan, announced by US secretary of state Antony J Blinken, involves six lines of effort. This includes first, increasing access to vaccines and addressing last mile delivery issues; two, strengthening the supply chain for vaccines and other critical supplies such as syringes, test kits and treatments; three, addressing information gaps that lead to low confidence in vaccines by tailoring messages for local audiences and pushing back against disinformation; four, providing more support to health care workers; five, making it easier to access treatments and therapeutics; and six, strengthening global health security for the next emergency by ensuring sustainable financing for pandemic preparedness and response.

Also Read: India outlines focus areas at meeting on Covid-19 Global Action Plan

RELATED STORIES

At a virtual Covid-19 small group minister meeting, Blinken said that a recent analysis found that while nearly 80% of people are vaccinated in upper, middle, and high-income countries, the number fell to less than 11% in low-income countries.

“And last month, WHO warned that nearly 90 countries from around the world are not on track to reach the 70% goal. That means billions of people remain vulnerable to Covid, and the world remains vulnerable to new variants, which may be even more lethal and transmissible than the ones we’ve experienced so far.”

Blinken said that US will continue to provide vaccine doses through Covax. “To date, we’ve delivered over 435 million safe, effective vaccines free of charge with no political strings attached as part of our overall commitment to donate 1.2 billion doses by the end of the year. This includes our latest donation of 5 million Johnson & Johnson doses to the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust,” he said.

He also added that the US was committed to staying involved in all six lines of effort and playing a “lead coordinating role on bolstering supply chain resilience and strengthening global health security”.

Blinken also cited Uganda – where in early November, only 14% received their first dose, but by the end of December, this number increased to 47% -- as an example of how working collaboratively could solve problems.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prashant Jha

Prashant Jha is the Washington DC-based US correspondent of Hindustan Times. He is also the editor of HT Premium. Jha has earlier served as editor-views and national political editor/bureau chief of the paper. He is the author of How the BJP Wins: Inside India's Greatest Election Machine and Battles of the New Republic: A Contemporary History of Nepal....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP