Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ASEAN calls for peaceful solution to restore normalcy in Myanmar
world news

ASEAN calls for peaceful solution to restore normalcy in Myanmar

According to a statement, ASEAN member states remain deeply concerned over the developments in Myanmar, calling for efforts from all parties there to ensure "safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance to those most in need."
The ASEAN statement noted that durable peace and national reconciliation can only be achieved in Myanmar through an inclusive political solution.(Reuters file photo)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 11:19 PM IST
ANI |

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Wednesday urged all sides in Myanmar to promote conducive conditions for a constructive dialogue to seek a peaceful solution to the current political crisis in the country.

"It is of critical importance for all sides to promote a conducive condition for a constructive dialogue among all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution to the current crisis in the interest of the people of Myanmar and in order to speedily return the situation to normalcy and prevent prolonged suffering to the people of Myanmar," Xinhua News Agency reported citing an ASEAN chairman's statement.

Cambodia is the rotating chair of ASEAN for 2022.

The statement said ASEAN member states remain deeply concerned over the developments in Myanmar, calling for efforts from all parties there to ensure "safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance to those most in need."

Meanwhile, it urged the Myanmar authorities to take concrete actions to fully implement the five point consensus reached at the ASEAN leaders' meeting in April last year. It said Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn is appointed as the special envoy of the ASEAN chair on Myanmar and called on the Myanmar authorities to facilitate his early visit to Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned, according to Xinhua.

RELATED STORIES

The statement noted that durable peace and national reconciliation can only be achieved in Myanmar through an inclusive political solution.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget 2022
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP