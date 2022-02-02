ASEAN calls for peaceful solution to restore normalcy in Myanmar

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Wednesday urged all sides in Myanmar to promote conducive conditions for a constructive dialogue to seek a peaceful solution to the current political crisis in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It is of critical importance for all sides to promote a conducive condition for a constructive dialogue among all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution to the current crisis in the interest of the people of Myanmar and in order to speedily return the situation to normalcy and prevent prolonged suffering to the people of Myanmar," Xinhua News Agency reported citing an ASEAN chairman's statement.

Cambodia is the rotating chair of ASEAN for 2022.

The statement said ASEAN member states remain deeply concerned over the developments in Myanmar, calling for efforts from all parties there to ensure "safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance to those most in need."

Meanwhile, it urged the Myanmar authorities to take concrete actions to fully implement the five point consensus reached at the ASEAN leaders' meeting in April last year. It said Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn is appointed as the special envoy of the ASEAN chair on Myanmar and called on the Myanmar authorities to facilitate his early visit to Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned, according to Xinhua.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The statement noted that durable peace and national reconciliation can only be achieved in Myanmar through an inclusive political solution.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.