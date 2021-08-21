Ashraf Ghani's brother might have pledged support to Taliban, claims report

A purported video of former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's brother Hashmat Ghani pledging support to the Taliban has surfaced. Reports said the video has been released by Taliban religious scholar Mufti Mahmood Zakir. The purported video shows that Taliban leader Khalil-ur-Rehman was present when Hashmat Ghani reportedly joined the Taliban. The video has not been independently verified by HT.

Hashmat Ghani is the chief of the Grand Council of Kuchis and is also the chairman of Kabul-based The Ghani Group. His business empire is spread in the United Arab Emirates, where Ashraf Ghani took refuge after leaving Kabul. Hashmat Ghani is also believed to be a vice president of an American security and reconstruction company headed by his son Sultan Ghani.

Also Read | Didn't take money, couldn't even change shoes, says Ashraf Ghani; vows to return to Afghanistan

طالبان کا کہنا ہے کہ @ashrafghani کے بھائی حشمت غنی احمد زئی نے طالبان کی حمایت کا اعلان کیا ہے۔ طالبان رہنما خلیل الرحمٰن اور دینی عالم مفتی محمود ذاکری اس موقع پر موجود ہیں۔ ویڈیو مفتی ذاکری نے جاری کی ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/MmBIsRqwa4 — Tahir Khan (@taahir_khan) August 21, 2021





Ashraf Ghani left Kabul on the night of August 15 after the Taliban, following their lightning offensive elsewhere in the country, reached Kabul. Refuting allegations of fleeing the country with a huge amount of cash while throwing his countrymen to the oppression of the Taliban, Ashraf Ghani addressed the Afghans from Dubai and said he intends to be back in Afghanistan soon. He also clarified that he was forced to leave the country though he agreed to a peaceful transition of power. He had to leave the country with nothing but the slippers he was wearing to avoid bloodshed, Ghani said.

The UAE authorities this week confirmed that it has welcomed Ashraf Ghani and his family on humanitarian grounds. While this video claims his brother has extended his support to the Taliban, some reports earlier pointed out that Ashraf Ghani's daughter Mariam Ghani is in Brooklyn. “To everyone who has checked in and reached out in solidarity over the past days: thank you. It has meant a lot. I’m pretty burned out, but I hope I’ll be able to reply to you all individually at some point. This post is a reply to the question many have asked: What can we do to help Afghans right now? If you are interested in coordinating on a letter campaign regarding the status of cultural workers, please get in touch. There are also some shareable talking points for contacting elected officials in the US and advocacy internationally, and a link in my profile to a vetted list of places to donate to internally displaced people and volunteer to help refugees (e.g. pro bono legal services, translation, welcome wagon)," Ashraf Ghani's daughter posted on Instagram after the fall of Kabul.