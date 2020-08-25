e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / AstraZeneca starts trial of Covid-19 antibody treatment

AstraZeneca starts trial of Covid-19 antibody treatment

The London-listed firm, already among the leading players in the global race to develop a successful vaccine, said the study would evaluate if AZD7442, a combination of two monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), was safe and tolerable in up to 48 healthy participants between the ages of 18 and 55 years.

world Updated: Aug 25, 2020 14:35 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters
AstraZeneca shares were up about 1% at 87 pounds ($114) in early trading.
AstraZeneca shares were up about 1% at 87 pounds ($114) in early trading.(REUTERS)
         

British drugmaker AstraZeneca has begun testing an antibody-based cocktail for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19, adding to recent signs of progress on possible medical solutions to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The London-listed firm, already among the leading players in the global race to develop a successful vaccine, said the study would evaluate if AZD7442, a combination of two monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), was safe and tolerable in up to 48 healthy participants between the ages of 18 and 55 years.

If the UK-based early-stage trial, which has dosed its participants, shows AZD7442 is safe, AstraZeneca said it would proceed to test it as both a preventative treatment for Covid-19 and a medicine for patients who have it, in larger, mid-to-late-stage studies.

AstraZeneca shares were up about 1% at 87 pounds ($114) in early trading.

Development of mAbs to target the virus, an approach already being tested by Regeneron, ELi Lilly, Roche and Molecular Partners, has been endorsed by leading scientists.

mAbs mimic natural antibodies generated in the body to fight off infection and can be synthesised in the laboratory to treat diseases in patients. Current uses include treatment of some types of cancers.

U.S. infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci has called them “almost a sure bet” against Covid-19, and AstraZeneca in June received $23.7 million in funding from U.S. government agencies to advance development of antibody-based treatments for Covid-19.

“This combination of antibodies, coupled to our proprietary half-life extension technology, has the potential to improve both the effectiveness and durability of use in addition to reducing the likelihood of viral resistance,” said Astra’s executive vice president of biopharmaceuticals R&D Mene Pangalos.

Though vaccines are at the heart of the long-term fight against the pandemic, alternative treatments are also being advanced, and the United States on Sunday authorized use of recovered COVID-19 patients’ plasma to treat those who are ill.

The Financial Times reported at the weekend that President Donald Trump’s administration was considering a fast-tracked approval of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine before November’s elections.

tags
top news
Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi’s wife on ED’s request
Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi’s wife on ED’s request
‘Warn Bhushan and close the contempt case’: AG KK Venugopal to SC
‘Warn Bhushan and close the contempt case’: AG KK Venugopal to SC
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, house helps questioned again by CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, house helps questioned again by CBI
Clamour grows around postponement of JEE, NEET; Thunberg favours students
Clamour grows around postponement of JEE, NEET; Thunberg favours students
Unlock 4.0 from Sept 1: Metro may start, schools could remain shut
Unlock 4.0 from Sept 1: Metro may start, schools could remain shut
Congress turmoil: A look at past instances involving ‘letters’
Congress turmoil: A look at past instances involving ‘letters’
Supreme Court says Prashant Bhushan has not realised his mistake
Supreme Court says Prashant Bhushan has not realised his mistake
Watch: Nikki Haley invokes India roots as Trump looks to counter Kamala Harris
Watch: Nikki Haley invokes India roots as Trump looks to counter Kamala Harris
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In