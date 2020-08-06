e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / At least 40 people injured in blast at Karachi rally

At least 40 people injured in blast at Karachi rally

The blast was caused by a “cracker” tossed near the hardline Jamaat-i-Islami group’s rally by unidentified people on a motorcycle, a report on the Geo News website said. It said the attackers managed to escape.

world Updated: Aug 06, 2020 08:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The incident happened near a mosque and shattered windows of cars nearby. A heavy contingent of security forces reached the site after the incident.
The incident happened near a mosque and shattered windows of cars nearby. A heavy contingent of security forces reached the site after the incident.(Reuters Photo)
         

About 40 people were wounded in an explosion at a rally in Karachi on Wednesday, according to reports in the Pakistani media.

The blast was caused by a “cracker” tossed near the hardline Jamaat-i-Islami group’s rally by unidentified people on a motorcycle, a report on the Geo News website said. It said the attackers managed to escape.

East senior superintendent of police Sajid Sadozai said two unidentified persons riding a motorcycle threw an RGD-1 grenade at the rally and fled, another report on the Dawn website claimed.

One person was stated to be critical while no deaths were reported yet, the Dawn quoted Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator for the Sindh health minister, as saying. He had earlier ruled out that the blast was caused by a planted bomb, the report said.

The incident happened near a mosque and shattered windows of cars nearby. A heavy contingent of security forces reached the site after the incident.

Eyewitnesses said the blast caused a stampede and severely injured five people on the site, according to the Geo News report. “The banned Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) claimed responsibility for the attack through social media,” the Dawn said.

tags
top news
8 patients dead after fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad: Official
8 patients dead after fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad: Official
Erdogan’s Turkey working on Imran Khan’s script, funds fronts to hurt India: Intel
Erdogan’s Turkey working on Imran Khan’s script, funds fronts to hurt India: Intel
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
In a rebuff to Pakistan, UNSC again says Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally
In a rebuff to Pakistan, UNSC again says Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally
PM Modi condoles death of patients in fire at Ahmedabad’s Covid-19 hospital
PM Modi condoles death of patients in fire at Ahmedabad’s Covid-19 hospital
Why Opposition is caught in a bind on the Ram Mandir issue
Why Opposition is caught in a bind on the Ram Mandir issue
LIVE: San Diego offers Covid-19 tests at US-Mexico border
LIVE: San Diego offers Covid-19 tests at US-Mexico border
‘If he was Kohli everyone would be talking but as it’s Babar, no one is’
‘If he was Kohli everyone would be talking but as it’s Babar, no one is’
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In