Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / At least seven dead in Colombia mudslide
world news

At least seven dead in Colombia mudslide

The early morning rains triggered a landslide on a mountain in Risaralda province that buried several homes in the municipality of Dosquebradas.
Colombian army members and civil defense workers are seen during the search of victims after a landslide caused by heavy rains in Risaralda, Colombia on February 8, 2022.(AFP)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 10:41 PM IST
AFP |

At least seven people died and 29 were injured in a mudslide provoked by heavy rains in central-western Colombia on Tuesday, the national disaster body said.

The early morning rains triggered a landslide on a mountain in Risaralda province that buried several homes in the municipality of Dosquebradas.

"For now ... there are reports of 29 people injured and unfortunately seven deaths," the state National Unit for the Management of Risks and Disasters said on Twitter.

Rescue teams continued digging through the mud looking for survivors, the Unity said.

The Unit published a photograph showing the gap in the lush green vegetation caused by the mudslide.

It did not say how many homes were affected.

Rescue teams said they feared that new mudslides could result in the nearby Otun river being dammed, which would worsen the disaster.

"We are currently managing the entire evacuation perimeter because we still detect soil instability," Alvaro Arias, government secretary in Risaralda, told Blu Radio.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
colombia
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP