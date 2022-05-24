Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
At Tokyo summit, Australia PM Albanese says goals aligned with Quad, wants to discuss climate change

Quad Summit leader Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is pictured at Kantei Palace in Tokyo, Japan.(REUTERS)
Published on May 24, 2022 08:16 AM IST
Reuters | , Tokyo

New Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday said his goals were aligned with the priorities of the Quad grouping of countries, telling the leaders of the United States, India and Japan that he wanted to also discuss climate change.

Albanese, the leader of Australia's Labor Party who was sworn in as his country's 31st prime minister a day earlier, also said the Quad stood together for a "free and open Indo-Pacific".

The informal grouping of countries, led by Washington, was set up as a potential bulwark against China's increasing political, commercial and military activity in the Indo-Pacific.

Separately, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in his opening remarks, said the Russian invasion of Ukraine represented a "frontal challenge" to the principles of the U.N. Charter and similar things should never be allowed to happen in the Indo-Pacific.

