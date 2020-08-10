e-paper
World News / Australia reports 19 coronavirus fatalities in deadliest day

Australia reports 19 coronavirus fatalities in deadliest day

The new record of fatalities eclipses the previous high of 17 announced Sunday, the majority of which were related to care homes for the elderly.

world Updated: Aug 10, 2020 05:58 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
While Australia enjoyed early success in flattening the curve of infections, Victoria is at the center of a renewed outbreak.
Australia had its deadliest day in the coronavirus pandemic, with 19 fatalities in the state of Victoria.

The number of new infections climbed by 322, Victoria’s health department said in a tweet on Monday. The new record of fatalities eclipses the previous high of 17 announced Sunday, the majority of which were related to care homes for the elderly.

While Australia enjoyed early success in flattening the curve of infections, Victoria is at the center of a renewed outbreak. The nation’s second-most populous state is experiencing some of the strictest social-distancing measures in the western world, crippling economic activity there and shaking confidence across the nation.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews is facing criticism for lapses in the quarantine system and problems with tracing that allowed the virus to reemerge and spread. National Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has called on the state government to explain the “serious failures” in quarantine arrangements.

“Victorians are entitled to know more and to get the answers,” Frydenberg said on Saturday.

