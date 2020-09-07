e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Australia’s CSL agrees to manufacture two Covid-19 vaccine candidates

Australia’s CSL agrees to manufacture two Covid-19 vaccine candidates

The supply deals come as Australia grapples with a second wave of infections in Victoria state. Australia has recorded more than 26,000 infections and 753 deaths.

world Updated: Sep 07, 2020 06:07 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Canberra
Pharmaceutical company CSL Ltd said it had agreed with the Australian government to manufacture an alternative potential vaccine it is developing with the University of Queensland (UQ).
Pharmaceutical company CSL Ltd said it had agreed with the Australian government to manufacture an alternative potential vaccine it is developing with the University of Queensland (UQ). (REUTERS)
         

Pharmaceutical company CSL Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University if trials prove successful, with doses for Australia expected by early 2021.

The company also said it had agreed with the Australian government to manufacture an alternative potential vaccine it is developing with the University of Queensland (UQ), with first doses of that vaccine expected by mid-2021.

The supply deals come as Australia grapples with a second wave of infections in Victoria state. Australia has recorded more than 26,000 infections and 753 deaths.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to announce the government’s agreements for the supply of both vaccine candidates with the respective companies later Monday.

CSL expects to manufacture about 30 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Australia, backed by government funding, it said in a statement.

AstraZeneca’s candidate is seen as a frontrunner in a global race to deliver an effective coronavirus vaccine.

Under its agreement with the government, CSL expects to supply 51 million doses of the UQ vaccine by mid-2021 if trials are successful. The potential vaccine is currently in the Phase 1 stage of clinical trials.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Green signal for Delhi Metro’s Yellow line after 169 days
Green signal for Delhi Metro’s Yellow line after 169 days
Prison overcrowding in 2019 highest in 10 years
Prison overcrowding in 2019 highest in 10 years
Australia’s CSL agrees to manufacture two Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Australia’s CSL agrees to manufacture two Covid-19 vaccine candidates
NCB quizzes Rhea Chakraborty for 6 hours in Sushant Singh case
NCB quizzes Rhea Chakraborty for 6 hours in Sushant Singh case
Delhi govt clinics work overtime to ramp up Covid-19 testing
Delhi govt clinics work overtime to ramp up Covid-19 testing
Bihar campaign faces virtual test
Bihar campaign faces virtual test
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In