e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Australia’s Victoria reports deadliest day of Covid-19 pandemic

Australia’s Victoria reports deadliest day of Covid-19 pandemic

Victoria, at the centre of a second wave of infections in Australia, reported 394 cases of the new coronavirus, compared with a daily average of 400-500 over the past week. The new deaths bring the state’s total to 210.

world Updated: Aug 09, 2020 09:02 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Melbourne
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a closed Luna Park in Melbourne.
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a closed Luna Park in Melbourne. (REUTERS)
         

Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, reported its deadliest day of the Covid-19 outbreak on Sunday, with 17 people dying in the past 24 hours, although new infections showed signs of easing.

Victoria, at the centre of a second wave of infections in Australia, reported 394 cases of the new coronavirus, compared with a daily average of 400-500 over the past week. The new deaths bring the state’s total to 210.

The southeastern state, with infections concentrated in the capital Melbourne, accounts for more than two-thirds of the national tally of nearly 21,000.

In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, Victoria has imposed a night curfew, tightened restrictions on people’s daily movements and ordered large parts of the local economy to close. [nS9N2B600F]

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by William Mallard)

tags
top news
In push for self-reliance, defence ministry to put embargo on import of 101 items
In push for self-reliance, defence ministry to put embargo on import of 101 items
9 Covid-19 patients killed as hotel turned care centre catches fire in Vijayawada
9 Covid-19 patients killed as hotel turned care centre catches fire in Vijayawada
LIVE: Nearly 65,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours take India’s tally past 2.15 mn
LIVE: Nearly 65,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours take India’s tally past 2.15 mn
Kozhikode plane crash: Flight was shaking, it was a nightmare, recount survivors
Kozhikode plane crash: Flight was shaking, it was a nightmare, recount survivors
BJP worker out on morning walk fired upon in Budgam, third attack in 5 days
BJP worker out on morning walk fired upon in Budgam, third attack in 5 days
Kerala rains: Govt asks people in coastal areas to be ready for evacuation
Kerala rains: Govt asks people in coastal areas to be ready for evacuation
13 districts account for 1 in seven Covid-19 deaths in India
13 districts account for 1 in seven Covid-19 deaths in India
‘Such opportunities cannot be wasted’: Afridi reacts to Pak’s loss to Eng
‘Such opportunities cannot be wasted’: Afridi reacts to Pak’s loss to Eng
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In