Fortnite collabs with Avatar: The Last Airbender, Coachella back with ‘virtual stage’

The recent Netflix series, 'Avatar: The Last Airbender,' has joined forces with the creative battle royale game Fortnite.

The collab introduces an array of content inspired by the series, which became available in the Fortnite Shop on April 9.

Epic Games posted on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that several main characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender would be up for grabs in the Fortnite Shop.

Nevertheless, as the show is referred to, the Mighty Aangwas largely left out of the preliminary team. As per the notorious Fortnite leaker Shiina, and iFireMonkey the protagonist of the show is going to have to wait to be available for the Event Pass unlike others that would be just available for purchase.

The Fortnite developers have put in the concerted effort to honor the legend of Avatar The last Airbender via both dedicating and participating in the event, the launch of which was set for the present season's battle pass. The event incorporates Aang in an event pass and brings Zuko, Katara, and Toph into the game's roster.

In-game visuals showcase these characters, with Aang and Toph presented as aged-up teenagers, likely adapted to fit Fortnite’s character model requirements, steering clear of the infamous “Oddjob” scenario. The reference might fly over the heads of younger Fortnite enthusiasts, but it’s a clever nod to veteran gamers.

The studio has yet to unveil the full details of the skin packs accompanying these new characters. A teaser trailer accompanying the announcement provided a glimpse into what’s to come, reenacting the iconic opening scene from Avatar: The Last Airbender where Katara discovers Aang and his flying bison Appa encased in an iceberg. The trailer then transitions into action-packed snippets featuring the three newly added characters.

Fortnite is bringing back Coachella

Starting Tuesday, Epic Games lovechild will also reintroduce a virtual rendition of Coachella, the renowned music festival, for players to enjoy.

The collaboration between Fortnite and Coachella will introduce a new island location for players to explore, along with the opportunity to acquire Coachella-themed cosmetic items. The Fortnite Festival stage will feature tracks from the Coachella 2024 lineup, including performances by artists like Grimes and DJ Snake.

This marks the third consecutive year Epic collaborated with Coachella organizers to integrate special content into Fortnite. This year, however, the developers have elevated the experience, inviting players to explore Sahara Island—a digital space inspired by Coachella’s real-world venue. Described as “a new music and minigame experience,” Sahara Island will incorporate music and visuals from the festival’s 2024 artists.

Such collaborations have become a staple for Fortnite, which has previously partnered with a diverse array of franchises and celebrities, including Alan Wake, Eminem, Family Guy, LEGO, Metal Gear Solid, and Lady Gaga, all within the last six months.