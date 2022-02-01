Avoid steps that increase tension over Ukraine, says India at UNSC meet

NEW DELHI: India on Monday opposed any steps that increase tension over Ukraine and called for quiet and constructive diplomacy and immediate de-escalation while taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The country’s position was outlined by India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, while addressing a special session of the UN Security Council convened to discuss the situation in Ukraine. India has sought to adopted a balanced position in view of its close ties with both the US and Russia, whose relations have plummeted over Ukraine.

Tirumurti further said the well-being of more than 20,000 Indians living and studying in Ukraine is a priority for New Delhi.

The Security Council meeting was convened at the request of the US, which has been pushing Russia to withdraw the 100,000 troops it has amassed along the border with Ukraine. The US has also rejected Russia’s demand that Ukraine should not be included in NATO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The discussion on Ukraine was put to the vote following opposition from the Russian envoy. Ten members of the Security Council voted in favour, while India, Gabon and Kenya abstained, and China and Russia voted against.

Participating in the discussion, Tirumurti said: “Quiet and constructive diplomacy is the need of the hour. Any steps that increase tension may best be avoided by all sides in the larger interest of securing international peace and security.”

He added, “More than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The well-being of Indian nationals is of priority to us.”

Tirumurti reiterated India’s official position that the crisis in Ukraine should be resolved through diplomacy. “India’s interest is in finding a solution that can provide for immediate de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long-term peace and stability in the region and beyond,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India has been in touch with all the parties concerned, and it has been closely following the evolving developments related to Ukraine, including the ongoing high-level security talks between Russia and the US and discussions under the “Normandy format” in Paris, he said.

“It is our considered view that the issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue. In this context, we welcome the efforts underway, including under the Minsk Agreement and the Normandy format. Flowing from the recently concluded meeting in Paris under the Normandy format, we also welcome the unconditional observance of the July 2020 ceasefire and reaffirmation of Minsk Agreements as the basis of work under the ongoing Normandy format, in particular, commitment of all sides to reduce disagreements on the way forward,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Minsk Agreements, finalised in 2014 following mediation by Russia, France and Germany, sought to end hostilities in the Donbas region of Ukraine. The “Normandy format” talks involve France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine.

Though the last meeting between Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and US secretary of state Antony Blinken in Geneva on January 21 produced no breakthrough, the two leaders are set to meet again in the next couple of weeks.

Tirumurti said India welcomes their agreement to meet in two weeks and added: “We urge all parties to continue to engage through all diplomatic channels and to keep working towards the full implementation of the ‘Minsk Package’.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON