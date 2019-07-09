Today in New Delhi, India
Bahrain records hottest June in more than 100 years

Summers in the Arabian Peninsula are consistently hot and humid, with people bunkering indoors for the better part of at least five months.

A view of the diplomatic area in Manama, Bahrain.(Reuters)

Bahrain has recorded temperatures that make the month of June the hottest ever experienced in the Arab Gulf country in more than a century.

Summers in the Arabian Peninsula are consistently hot and humid, with people bunkering indoors for the better part of at least five months. The Bahrain News Agency’s report on Tuesday, however, shows temperatures are soaring even higher.

Bahrain’s Meteorological Directorate says the average temperature in June was 36.3 Celsius (97.3 Fahrenheit), about 3.9 degrees Celsius (39 Farenheit) above the long-term normal for that month.

The report said June had the highest average temperatures for that month since 1902, with 20 days recording temperatures exceeding 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). The hottest day clocked in at 45.3 Celsius (113 Fahrenheit). Humidity levels were on average about 40%.

