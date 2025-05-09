Dhaka, Bangladesh’s interim government on Friday said it would take a “quick decision” on banning deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League. Bangladesh's interim govt mulling to ban ousted ex-PM Hasina's party

The announcement by the interim government chief Professor Muhammad Yunus’s office in a statement came after student-led newly floated National Citizen Party activists overnight rallied in front of his official residence demanding Hasina's party be disbanded.

NCP leadership had spearheaded the massive student-led protests that resulted in the ouster of Hasina on August 5 last Yunus had taken over on August 8. Those students came together to form the NCP earlier this year.

“The government considers with seriousness the recent demand raised on behalf of different political parties, organisations and the people to disband Awami League over allegations of autocratic rule and terrorist activities,” the interim government statement said.

The government has established contacts with different political parties and “will take a quick decision in consultation with them,” it said.

The NCP set up a makeshift stage near Yunus’s official residence 'Jamuna' after midnight Thursday. The party activists also offered Friday prayers at the scene.

The government statement came as leaders of different Islamist parties and groups such as Jamaat-e-Islam, its student front Islami Chhatra Shibir and Hefazat-e-Islam on Friday also joined the rally of the NCP.

The statement urged everyone to keep restraint until a decision is made and added that the government has disbanded what it called as “terrorist Chhatra League”, regarded as Awami League’s front organisation.

“Our movement has started. This campaign may continue for one day or even a month. We will have to remain on the street until the announcement of banning Awami League is made,” an NCP leader Sarjis Alam told the rally.

The activists also chanted slogans against the Awami League.

Earlier, NCP leader Abul Hasnat Abdullah on Thursday night initiated the sit-in protest near Yusuf's residence along with several supporters and other leaders such as Nahid Islam joined him after midnight.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party , which was Awami League’s main rival, has already distanced itself from the demand saying they are opposed to a ban on any political party.

Most of the leaders of the Awami League are in jail or on the run at home and abroad.

Since its inception, NCP has been demanding a ban on Hasina's party. The former prime minister, currently believed to be in India, and several of the Awami League leaders, face a series of cases against them in various Bangladesh courts.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.