Bareknuckle tradition steps into Madagascar's urban spotlight

By Ary-Misa Rakotobe

ANTANANARIVO, - Madagascar's centuries-old bareknuckle combat sport "moraingy" is punching above its weight in the capital Antananarivo, as fighters and fans gather to celebrate a martial art once reserved for warriors and rural communities.

The traditional barefoot combat, where fighters wrap their hands in fabric and employ almost any move to defeat opponents, drew enthusiastic crowds recently to a tournament showcasing talent from across the island nation.

"I'm interested to see what's being done, what moraingy will be like in 2025," said fan Seth Rabemanantsoa. "That's where I can see what developments are taking place, because there are young people from the north of Madagascar here. They told me that there's 'moraingy watsa' and their moraingy with kicks."

Dating back to the 17th century, moraingy originated on Madagascar's west coast as war training and an initiation rite. With no written rulebook and matches ending based on audience reaction, organisers are now working to formalise the sport while preserving its cultural heritage.

In moraingy, as in many traditional bareknuckle sports, fighters wrap their fists in cloth for minimal protection and symbolic value — a far cry from modern gloves. The wraps offer little cushioning, serving mainly to stabilise hand bones and prevent cuts, while leaving punches raw and unpadded.

Fighter Jean Julien Rabemiandrisoa embodies the sport's traditional values of respect despite its fierce nature.

"You should never underestimate an opponent. Everyone is different, everyone has prepared, everyone has made an effort. I made the effort to beat him using the quickest techniques and methods," he said of his opponent.

The tournament saw fighters taunting each other before bouts, coaches offering ringside advice, and victorious competitors collecting money from appreciative fans.

Geoffrey Gaspard, who organised this most recent event, believes moraingy deserves greater recognition.

"We aim to make moraingy known throughout Madagascar, at national level, with this kind of event, because if it isn't, it will always remain a traditional rural sport where minorities will really enjoy it, whereas there is a national public that will be able to enjoy it and I think moraingy will be able to go further. Moraingy has real potential."

