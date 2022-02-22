‘Beginning of an invasion’: US on Russia’s move in East Ukraine

The White House on Tuesday declared the movement of Russia into east of Ukraine as the ‘beginning of an invasion,” adding severe sanctions on Moscow will be announced soon.

“We think this is, yes, the beginning of an invasion, Russia’s latest invasion into Ukraine, and you’re already seeing the beginning of our response that we said will be swift and severe,” deputy national security advisor Jonathan Finer told CNN.

“An invasion is an invasion and that is what is underway,” Finer added.

The White House, which was initially hesitant to use the term ‘invasion’, has now started using it keeping in view the situation on the ground, government officials told the Associated Press on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity.

Moscow continues to deny any invasion of Ukraine. Since the beginning of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, the United States has warned that a full invasion by Moscow would trigger devastating economic sanctions.

In a few hours from now, President Joe Biden is set to address the nation on the escalating situation in Ukraine and will likely say something on sanctions.

Biden’s address comes after he signed an executive order prohibiting US investment, trade, and financing in the separatist-held regions in eastern Ukraine.

The European Union has declared it will impose sanctions on Russia. The United Kingdom, meanwhile, has already started imposing economic sanctions on Russia, with penalties slapped on five Russian banks along with three billionaires.

Another setback that Russia has faced is Germany halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project- which is meant to deliver Russian natural gas to Europe. The US has backed Berlin’s decision.

Biden “made clear that if Russia invaded Ukraine, we would act with Germany to ensure Nord Stream 2 does not move forward... We will be following up with our measures today,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted earlier on Tuesday.

The US has been an active participant in the ongoing crisis, censuring Russia on multiple occasions to prevent a conflict that is in no one’s interest.

However, the US’ approach to the crisis in Ukraine should also be viewed from a lens of America’s habit of meddling in global affairs, according to experts.

(With agency inputs)