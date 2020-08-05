Beirut port head said explosive material was warehoused based on court order

world

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 22:01 IST

Beirut port’s general manager said on Wednesday that the facility had warehoused highly-explosive material, blamed for the powerful blast that rocked Beirut, six years ago based on a court order, local broadcaster OTV reported.

The broadcaster quoted Hassan Koraytem as telling it that the customs department and state security had asked authorities for the material to be exported or removed, but that “nothing happened”.