Belarus says police detained about 700 protesters overnight

Security forces have clashed daily with protesters since Lukashenko claimed a landslide re-election victory in a vote on Sunday that his opponents say was rigged.

world Updated: Aug 13, 2020 14:43 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Posted by Shivani Kumar
People with old Belarusian National flag gather in a street protesting the election results in Minsk.
People with old Belarusian National flag gather in a street protesting the election results in Minsk.(AP)
         

Belarusian police detained about 700 people on a fourth night of protests following President Alexander Lukasheko’s contested election victory, the former Soviet republic’s interior ministry said on Thursday.

