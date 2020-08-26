e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Berlin bans weekend protests against anti-coronavirus measures

Berlin bans weekend protests against anti-coronavirus measures

Authorities in the capital cited a rally against Covid-19 restrictions on August 1 during which participants ignored mask-wearing and distancing rules and other conditions imposed on the protest.

world Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:48 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Berlin
Germany has seen an upswing in infections in recent weeks and the government is considering whether to impose fresh restrictions again.
Germany has seen an upswing in infections in recent weeks and the government is considering whether to impose fresh restrictions again.(Bloomberg file photo)
         

Authorities in Berlin on Wednesday banned several protests planned for the weekend against coronavirus pandemic measures. The protests have drawn support from the German far right.

Officials said that those protesting would likely have breached rules on social distancing designed to stop the spread of the virus. Germany has seen an upswing in infections in recent weeks and the government is considering whether to impose fresh restrictions again.

Authorities in the capital cited a rally against Covid-19 restrictions on August 1 during which participants ignored mask-wearing and distancing rules and other conditions imposed on the protest.

Berlin’s top security official, Andreas Geisel, welcomed the decision.

“We need to weigh the basic right of freedom of assembly against the sanctity of life,” he said in a statement. “We chose life.” Geisel said police would act to stop any large gathering of people and indicated that authorities wouldn’t tolerate a tent camp that protesters have erected near the German parliament.

“I’m not prepared to accept that Berlin is abused a second time as a stage for corona deniers ... and right-wing extremists,” he said.

Numerous leading figures in the country’s far-right scene, including members of the Alternative for Germany party, had announced they would participate in rallies in Berlin on Saturday.

The party’s leader in the Berlin state assembly, Georg Pazderski, criticized the decision to ban the protests, calling it disproportionate and unjustified.

The protest ban can be appealed in court.

tags
top news
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
At Sonia Gandhi’s oppn meet, Mamata and Amarinder call for moving SC over NEET, JEE
At Sonia Gandhi’s oppn meet, Mamata and Amarinder call for moving SC over NEET, JEE
Fire at toy factory in Noida, firefighters try to control blaze
Fire at toy factory in Noida, firefighters try to control blaze
Phase II trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot
Phase II trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot
N95 masks most effective at stopping Covid-19 spread: Indian scientists
N95 masks most effective at stopping Covid-19 spread: Indian scientists
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In