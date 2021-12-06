Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Biden considering sanctions on Putin's inner circle, Russian energy producers
world news

Biden considering sanctions on Putin's inner circle, Russian energy producers

The Biden administration is also considering disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT payment system, to deter Moscow from "invading" Ukraine, CNN reported on Monday.
US president Joe Biden (File Photo / REUTERS)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 11:44 PM IST
ANI |

The Biden administration is considering sanctions on President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, Russian energy producers, as well as disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT payment system, to deter Moscow from "invading" Ukraine, CNN reported on Monday.

"We have put together a pretty damn aggressive package," an official familiar with the situation said.

The report comes just a day before the two leaders are set to meet in a video call. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP