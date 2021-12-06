Biden considering sanctions on Putin's inner circle, Russian energy producers
The Biden administration is also considering disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT payment system, to deter Moscow from "invading" Ukraine, CNN reported on Monday.
Published on Dec 06, 2021 11:44 PM IST
ANI |
The Biden administration is considering sanctions on President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, Russian energy producers, as well as disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT payment system, to deter Moscow from "invading" Ukraine, CNN reported on Monday.
"We have put together a pretty damn aggressive package," an official familiar with the situation said.
The report comes just a day before the two leaders are set to meet in a video call.
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}