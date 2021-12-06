Home / World News / Biden considering sanctions on Putin's inner circle, Russian energy producers
world news

Biden considering sanctions on Putin's inner circle, Russian energy producers

The Biden administration is also considering disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT payment system, to deter Moscow from "invading" Ukraine, CNN reported on Monday.
US president Joe Biden&nbsp;(File Photo / REUTERS)
US president Joe Biden (File Photo / REUTERS)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

The Biden administration is considering sanctions on President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, Russian energy producers, as well as disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT payment system, to deter Moscow from "invading" Ukraine, CNN reported on Monday.

"We have put together a pretty damn aggressive package," an official familiar with the situation said.

The report comes just a day before the two leaders are set to meet in a video call. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out