Biden predicts ‘long discussion’ with Putin over possible invasion of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) said he was going to have a “long discussion” with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about Moscow’s recent actions signalling its intention to invade Ukraine. The concerns of a possible Russian invasion grew after US intelligence officials reportedly determined the Kremlin’s plan to launch a military offensive against Ukraine could begin as soon as early 2022.

"We're aware of Russia's actions for a long time and my expectation is we're going to have a long discussion with Putin," Biden told reporters while leaving for a weekend trip to Camp David.

When asked about Putin’s warning that the US deploying countermeasures in Ukraine would represent a red line for the Kremlin, Biden said, "I don't accept anybody's red lines."

The new US intelligence finding estimates that Russia’s possible military offensive would include 175,000 personnel with half of them already deployed at various points near Ukraine's border, reported Associated Press citing an official in Biden administration. The report suggests that Russian propaganda machinery has intensified its operations to denigrate Ukraine and NATO ahead of a potential invasion.

Earlier on Friday, Biden said he was coordinating with European allies to make it “very, very difficult” for Putin to launch an offensive against Ukraine.

“What I am doing is putting together what I believe to be will be the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Mr. Putin to go ahead and do what people are worried he may do,” Biden told reporters.

The two world leaders last met in June at a stately 18th-century mansion in Geneva where the issues related to Ukraine were also discussed.