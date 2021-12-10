Biden to focus on elections, media as democracy summit wraps up

US President Joe Biden is expected to focus on election integrity, independent media and countering authoritarian regimes around the world in his remarks wrapping up the two-day Summit for Democracy attended virtually by most world leaders, journalists and activists.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his opening remarks on Thursday, the US president warned against taking democracy for granted. “Democracy doesn’t happen by accident. We have to renew it with each generation. And this is an urgent matter on all our parts, in my view,” he said.

Democracy is under threat, he added, from autocrats around the world who seek to perpetuate their hold on power by touting their policies and practices as the “more efficient way to address today’s challenges”. They “fan the flames of societal division and political polarization”.

And most importantly and worryingly, Biden went on to say, was their effort to increase “the dissatisfaction of people all around the world with democratic governments that they feel are failing to deliver for their needs”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This “is the defining challenge of our time”, he said.

The two-day summit has been attended president and prime ministers from around the world. The notable exceptions were Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, China’s President Xi Jinping, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Hungry’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban. More than 100 government’s were invited, which did not include Russia and China, of which 89 accepted.

Pakistan was among those who turned down Biden’s invitation saying it will engage with the US “at an opportune time in the future”. Biden has not spoken to Prime Minister Imran Khan since taking office, even as his officials have engaged with their counterparts in Islamabad several times.

“Democracies are not all the same,” Biden said in opening remarks. “We don’t agree on everything—all of us in this meeting today. But the choices we make together are going to define, in my view, the course of our shared future for generations to come.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Biden said the US will lead by example — “investing in ...our democracy” and supporting , “partners around the world at the same time”.

The most serious threat to democracy in the US came on January 6, when hordes of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol to prevent a joint sitting of the two chambers of congress from certifying Biden’ election victory in November.

“Our domestic agenda has been focused on delivering for the needs of the American people and strengthening our democratic institutions at home,” he said and went on to list them out, including efforts to make it easier for Americans to register to vote and then cast their votes.

Outside of the US, he announced the launch of a fund of $424 million “to shore up transparent and accountable governance, including supporting media freedom, fighting international corruption, standing with democratic reformers, promoting technology that advances democracy, and defining and defending what a fair election is” around the world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The summit kicks off a “year of action” with follow-up measures. “It essentially gives us more time to develop some of these initiatives, to develop commitments, to work together with all sorts of governments around the world to reinforce the themes of democratic renewal,” a senior Biden administration official told reporters earlier this week while previewing the summit.