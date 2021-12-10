Biden to make late-night TV debut as US President on Jimmy Fallon's ‘The Tonight Show’

US President Joe Biden is set to make his first late-night television show appearance since taking the office in January earlier this year. Biden will make his late-night television debut as the president of the United States on ‘The Tonight Show’ on Friday, host Jimmy Fallon announced during his show the previous night.

"Guys we have a big announcement for tomorrow night's show. The 46th president of the United States joins me for his first late-night appearance since taking office," Fallon said.

The White House has not revealed where the US president will be when he tapes the segment. This is not the first time Biden will be appearing on Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’. In April 2020, just a week before Biden became the presumptive Democratic nominee for the presidential race, he appeared on the show where he bantered with Fallon. He also gave an appearance in September 2016 when he was deputy to US President Barack Obama.

The announcement comes amid a steep drop in Biden’s approval rating, and the Democrat has been under tremendous pressure to engage more with the media. Biden’s approval rating has suffered as the majority of Americans disapprove of the way he has handled the economy, according to a recent poll jointly conducted by Washington Post and ABC News. About 53% of the respondents disapproved of the way Biden has handled his job as the US president.

“Overall, the survey offers a set of harsh judgments about the president’s performance and the state of the economy. Together, they send a stark warning to Democrats about their prospects in the 2022 midterm contests,” The Washington Post had said in its report.