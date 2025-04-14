Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Blast kills Lebanese soldier dismantling mines in tunnel in south

AFP |
Apr 14, 2025 11:46 PM IST

Blast kills Lebanese soldier dismantling mines in tunnel in south

Lebanon's army said a soldier was killed and three others wounded Monday in an explosion in the country's south, where President Joseph Aoun said they had been dismantling mines in a tunnel.

Blast kills Lebanese soldier dismantling mines in tunnel in south
Blast kills Lebanese soldier dismantling mines in tunnel in south

"While a specialised army unit was carrying out an engineering survey of a site" in south Lebanon's Tyre district, "a suspicious object exploded, killing a member of the unit and moderately injuring three others", an army statement said.

A statement from Aoun's office said the soldiers had been "dismantling mines and explosive materials in a tunnel" in the area.

"Once again, the Lebanese army... is paying the price of extending state authority over the south and achieving stability there by implementing Resolution 1701," said Aoun, according to the statement.

United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 ended a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah and formed the basis of a November truce that largely ended more than a year of fresh hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed group.

The resolution called for the disarmament of all non-state armed groups, and said Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers should be the only forces in south Lebanon.

Under the truce, Hezbollah was to withdraw its forces north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometres from the Israeli border, and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

Israel was due to complete its pullout from Lebanon by February 18 after missing a January deadline, but it has kept troops in five places it deems "strategic".

During the war, Israel's army said it uncovered Hezbollah tunnels and tunnel shafts in south Lebanon.

A source close to Hezbollah told AFP on Saturday that the group had ceded to the Lebanese army around 190 of its 265 military positions identified south of the Litani.

Qatar-based network Al Jazeera quoted Aoun on Monday as saying that the army had dismantled tunnels and confiscated weapons without objection from Hezbollah, but had not yet deployed across the whole of the south.

lar-lg/smw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Blast kills Lebanese soldier dismantling mines in tunnel in south
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On