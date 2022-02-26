Blasts heard near power station in Kyiv: Report
The mayor of Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv Vitali Klitchko said on Friday five blasts were heard in a close interval of three to five minutes near a power station in the north of the city.
"The emergency services are underway. We're finding out the details," he said.
He added that bridges in the city had been taken under protection and special control, as Russian troops are nearing, while checkpoints are being installed near strategic city objects.
"The situation now - without exaggeration - is threatening for Kyiv. The night, close to the morning, will be very difficult".
-
Russia puts 'partial restriction' on Facebook access
Russian state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said its “partial restriction” on Facebook takes effect Friday, without clarifying what exactly the move means.
-
'Mom, dad, love you': Despairing scenes in Ukraine as Russian troops advance
Within a day, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tension escalated with Russian troops closing in on capital Kyiv invading Ukraine from land air and sea, painting Ukraine in one stroke of despair, though Ukrainian soldiers are not leaving the ground. Several photos and videos from the ground of how Ukrainian soldiers, nationals are dealing with the war have gone viral on social media.
-
Russian bans British airlines from landing and flying over its airspace
In an official statement, Rosaviatsia aviation authority - the federal air transport agency of the Russia, said that the restriction on UK-linked flights was imposed “as a response to unfriendly decisions of the UK aviation authorities,” according to AFP.
-
Make Molotov cocktails: Ukraine asks residents to make petrol bombs, teaches how
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already appealed to the citizens that whoever is ready to defend the country will be provided with weapons. Now the ministry of defence has taken to social media urging the civilians to make Molotov cocktails to neutralise the occupier.
-
Ukraine war: Does Russia care about sanctions? Measures that nations are taking
US President Joe Biden also announced a series of fresh measures against Kremlin. He said Putin had a "sinister vision of the world" and a misguided dream of recreating the Soviet Union.