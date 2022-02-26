Home / World News / Blasts heard near power station in Kyiv: Report
world news

Blasts heard near power station in Kyiv: Report

"The emergency services are underway. We're finding out the details," he said.
A deserted street during the second day of the Russian invasion in central Kyiv.(Bloomberg)
A deserted street during the second day of the Russian invasion in central Kyiv.(Bloomberg)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 12:56 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

The mayor of Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv Vitali Klitchko said on Friday five blasts were heard in a close interval of three to five minutes near a power station in the north of the city.

"The emergency services are underway. We're finding out the details," he said.

He added that bridges in the city had been taken under protection and special control, as Russian troops are nearing, while checkpoints are being installed near strategic city objects.

"The situation now - without exaggeration - is threatening for Kyiv. The night, close to the morning, will be very difficult". 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis ukraine
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out