Boris Johnson apologises for getting his own Covid-19 rules wrong

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 19:31 IST

Boris Johnson apologised after wrongly explaining his own government’s coronavirus restrictions, in a gaffe that will fuel growing criticism of his response to the pandemic.

“Apologies, I misspoke today,” the UK Prime Minister said on Twitter. It was the third time in three hours that government spokespeople had failed to be clear on the new rules that are being brought in at midnight Tuesday to combat the disease in northeast England.

Earlier skills minister Gillian Keegan had simply admitted she did not know the answer during a radio interview, while Johnson’s spokesman James Slack told reporters on a call that the details would be set out later.

When the premier himself was asked whether people in the north east could socialize with other households, he suggested they could, in groups of no more than six.

“In the northeast or other areas where extra tight measures have been brought in, you should follow the guidance of local authorities, but it’s six in a home, or six in hospitality but as I understand it not six outside, that’s the situation there,” Johnson said.

Later he tweeted: “Apologies, I misspoke today. In the North East, new rules mean you cannot meet people from different households in social settings indoors, including in pubs, restaurants and your home. You should also avoid socializing with other households outside.”