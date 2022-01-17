Boris Johnson-led UK govt plans to scrap Covid-19 self-isolation law: Report

The Boris Johnson-led government is planning to scrap the law asking people to self-isolate after catching the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Telegraph reported. This is a part of the preparations of having to live with coronavirus in the future.

The official guidance, however, will remain but the no legal punishment or fine will be imposed if the rules are ignored, The Telegraph’s report said. Prime Minister Johnson wants to permanently revoke the emergency provisions like self-isolation since Covid-19 cases have been falling in the country, the report further said.

The announcement is expected as early as spring, The Telegraph further reported.

Last week, UK health secretary Sajid Javid said that Covid-19 self-isolation in England will be cut to five days from seven if someone tests negative twice.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Times said in a report that the UK is planning to do away with the requirement of mandatory Covid-19 tests post-arrival into the country for fully vaccinated travellers, including from India.

The country’s transport secretary Grant Shapps is understood to be in favour of ending the testing regime for all those who have had both vaccine doses, in time for school holidays in the UK in February, the Times further said in its report in Sunday.

The report further quoted an official aware of the developments to say that the rules could be relaxed by the “end of January”.

Under current rules, travellers arriving in England are required to stay at their declared address on a legally binding passenger locator form until they log a negative lateral flow or PCR test result on a pre-booked system.

A positive test requires a 10-day quarantine at the address, although this can be cut short with a negative lateral flow test on days six and seven. Those not fully vaccinated must isolate for the full 10 days on arrival, with tests required on days two and eight.

