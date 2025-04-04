SARAJEVO, - The government of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic declared a German minister persona non grata on Friday and barred her from visiting the region, in retaliation for German sanctions against the Bosnian Serb separatist leadership. Bosnian Serbs declares German minister persona non grata after sanctions

Anna Luehrmann, who is in charge of Europe and climate at Germany's foreign ministry, said on Thursday that Germany and Austria would bar Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik and his two closest aides from their territories, accusing him of threatening the security of Bosnia and the region.

Luehrmann made the announcement in a joint statement with Austria's Foreign Minister Beate Meinl Reisinger during the visit to the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo.

Dodik, the president of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic , has triggered a constitutional crisis by defying rulings by the international envoy whose role is to prevent the multi-ethnic Balkan state from slipping back into conflict.

That has escalated into a legal and political standoff pitting Dodik and his allies Russia and Serbia against the U.S. and the EU, and seen as one of the biggest threats to peace in the Balkans since the 1990s conflicts.

After meeting the state officials in Sarajevo, Luehrmann was on her way to the Serb Republic's main city of Banja Luka to meet the Serb opposition leaders. But the meeting was cancelled after the regional government declared her unwelcome.

"Like any unwelcome visitor, German Minister Anna Luehrmann sneaked into Banja Luka to meet her minions in the basement," Dodik posted on his X profile. "I expect that the RS police will soon escort her out of Republika Srpska forever."

Germany's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

