Boston cop takes a wild ride down huge slide and goes viral: ‘Oh F**k’

A viral video shows a Boston police officer taking a nasty spill down a huge metal slide at City Hall Plaza.

The cop’s wild ride was captured from the bottom of the new slide, which is part of the $95 million renovation of the plaza.

The video has been shared millions of times on social media platforms like TikTok and X, formerly known as Twitter.

The viral video begins with loud thumping noises coming from inside the twisted tube, as if someone is bouncing off the walls. Then, the cop emerges from the slide on his stomach, feet first, and slides out of control.

He hits his head on the edge of the slide and flies onto the rubber surface, losing his handcuffs and other items from his belt. He groans and gets up slowly, while a bystander laughs and asks why the slide was so fast.

“Oh f**k,” the cop says before the video ends.

The video has drawn many humorous comments from users who mocked the officer’s struggle with gravity.

“Why’d he slide out like an ice cube from a refrigerator LMFAO,” one user wrote.

“You gotta quit the force now. You’re on the internet forever coming down a slide like a f**king can of Diet Coke out of a vender machine? How do you set foot in the precinct?” another said.

A Boston Police spokesperson told The Boston Globe that the officer suffered minor injuries from the incident. He used his own personal medical insurance to get treated and returned to work without missing any time.

Sergeant Detective John Boyle said the department is aware of the video, but he doesn’t think it is being investigated.

The slide, which may be the longest in the city, was opened in November and has been a hit among children, according to The Globe.

However, signs at the playground warn that the slide is “not intended for adult use,” and should only be used by children ages 5 to 12.

Other videos online show adults trying out the slide anyway and ending up like the police officer, The Globe reported.

One video posted on TikTok in May shows a woman sliding out of the tube on her stomach and landing hard. She later posted another video showing a big bump on her forehead.