Brics nations urge states to prevent terror financing from their soil

India, along with other Brics nations, on Friday called on all states to prevent the financing of terrorist networks and terrorist actions from their territories, as they condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

During the meeting of the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) ministers of foreign affairs/international relations in Rio de Janeiro, the five nations called for concerted efforts to fight terrorism under United Nations auspices on a firm international legal basis.

Representing India, minister of state for road transport and highways Gen (retd) VK Singh urged Brics to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a global conference on terrorism (GCT), made during the informal meeting of the bloc’s leaders in Osaka, Japan, last month, saying it would bolster efforts for early conclusion of a comprehensive convention on international terrorism (CCIT). “BRICS’s support would underline our commitment to a comprehensive approach to counter terrorism on a firm international legal basis and may bolster our efforts for the early conclusion of CCIT,” news agency IANS quoted Singh as saying.

The ministers of the countries expressed their conviction that a comprehensive approach was necessary to ensure effective results against terrorism.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 02:10 IST