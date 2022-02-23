Bringing up a child costlier in China than in US, Japan: Research

The average cost of raising a child in China is nearly seven times China’s per capita GDP, according to new research published on Tuesday, underlining the challenges the country faces as it struggles to tackle the issues of dwindling birth rates and an aging population.

The average cost of raising a child until age 18 in China was 485,000 yuan (approx $76,556) in 2019, much higher than in the US, Germany or Japan, a report by the YuWa Population Research institute, a think tank comprising demographers and economists, said.

China ranks second highest among the 13 countries included in the study, behind only South Korea, which has the lowest birth rate in the world.

The US figure, based on 2015 data, stood at 4.11 times per capita GDP while Japan’s figure, based on 2010 data stood at 4.26, the report quoted by state-controlled tabloid, Global Times said.

The report said the average cost for Chinese urban families raising a child until the age of 18 is 630,000 yuan (more than $99,765), while the average cost for rural families is 300,000 yuan (more than $47,500).

“For different provinces and cities, Shanghai ranks first among all cities in the Chinese mainland with the average cost reaching 1.03 million yuan ($163,108) followed by Beijing with 969,000 yuan ($152,925),” the Global Times report said.

The report said that the high cost of raising children is one of the main factors preventing couples of childbearing ages to consider having a child.

The YuWa report said declining birth rate would “profoundly affect” China’s economic growth potential, its ability to innovate and its welfare burden.

The report called for subsidising mortgage interest rates for couples who have two or more children or offering discounts in house purchases to them; it also called for building more baby care centres for children from birth to 3 years old.

The three major measures - cash rewards, housing subsidies and baby care centers - are expected to cost 5 percent of China’s GDP annually and may improve China’s fertility rate to the level of developed countries, the Global Times report said.

China’s population had increased by less than half a million in 2021, recording a drop in births for the fifth consecutive year, national population data showed in January with officials saying China’s population has entered a “zero growth” period.

China recorded 10.62 million births in 2021, or only 7.5 births per 1,000 people, the national bureau of statistics (NBS) said in January.

It marked the lowest growth rate since the founding of new China under the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 1949.

China’s population is growing at its slowest pace in decades with the country adding only 72 million people in the past decade, the once-in-a-decade Census data showed in May, 2021.

Soon after, China allowed married couples to have up to three children, in a major shift from the limit of two children per couple following a worrying decline in births.

“The three-child policy and supporting measures will be conducive to improving China’s demographic structure and implementing the national strategy of actively responding to population aging,” the Chinese government said about the decision.