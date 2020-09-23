e-paper
Britain turns over evidence to US in Islamic State 'Beatles' case

Britain turns over evidence to US in Islamic State ‘Beatles’ case

The evidence against Shafee El Sheikh and Alexanda Kotey was given to US prosecutors after the High Court of Justice in London refused to allow El Sheikh’s mother to appeal earlier rulings that paved the way for the move.

world Updated: Sep 23, 2020 14:04 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
London
Kotey and El Sheikh are alleged to have beheaded 27 people, including three US and two British hostages, while fighting for the so-called Islamic State group in Syria. (AFP file photo. Representative image)
         

Britain says it has turned over to US authorities evidence against two members of an alleged terror cell known as “the Beatles,” ending a drawn out legal battle to block the handover of the information.

The evidence against Shafee El Sheikh and Alexanda Kotey was given to US prosecutors after the High Court of Justice in London refused to allow El Sheikh’s mother to appeal earlier rulings that paved the way for the move.

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted late Tuesday that “the further evidence to support the prosecution of Kotey & El Sheikh has now finally been transferred to the US. I sincerely hope that justice for the victims and their families will now be served.”

El Sheikh’s mother had sought to block the evidence transfer for more that two years, arguing that turning over the information would violate data protection laws because it could lead to the execution of her son.

US Attorney General Robert Barr last month promised that the two suspects wouldn’t face the death penalty if they were tried in American courts.

Kotey and El Sheikh are alleged to have beheaded 27 people, including three US and two British hostages, while fighting for the so-called Islamic State group in Syria. They are believed to have been part of a four-man cell that became known as “the Beatles” because all four spoke with British accents.

Both men were raised in London before traveling to Syria to join Islamic State. British authorities revoked their citizenship because of their actions in Syria.

Monsoon session, scheduled to go on till Oct 1, curtailed due to Covid-19
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
NDA and Grand Alliance engaged in poster wars on Patna streets
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
Sushant case: Maha Congress questions probe by central agencies
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Quick Switch to the rescue—here's what Radhika Madan's boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
