British film 'Ballad of Wallis Island' builds story of human bonds

LOS ANGELES, - For producer, actor, writer and composer Tom Basden, the British comedy film “The Ballad of Wallis Island” leans into the complexities of relationships rather than high-risk action scenes or life-threatening situations.

"There were never going to be massive stakes, murders, and car chases kind of thing, but I think we sort of knew tonally the kind of film we wanted it to be,” he told Reuters.

“We're confident that people will really invest in that story," Basden added.

“The Ballad of Wallis Island,” distributed by Focus Features, arrived in theaters on March 28.

The film's origins date back to 2007 when comedy duo, Tim Key, who is known for working with British comedy personality Alan Partridge, and Tom Basden, who starred in the series, “After Life,” wrote, produced and starred in the short film “The One and Only Herb McGwyer Plays Wallis Island,” which “The Ballad of Wallis Island” is based on.

The short went on to be nominated for a BAFTA and won the best British short at the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Both the short and feature film have the same plot, following aging folk singer Herb McGwyer, portrayed by Tom Basden, who gets paid an enormous sum of money to play a one-off gig on a remote Welsh island.

However, when Herb arrives at the gig, he discovers that he’s only performing for one man, a lottery winner named Charles, played by Tim Key.

The difference between the short and the feature film is that Carey Mulligan is in the feature as McGwyer's ex-girlfriend and former musical partner Nell Mortimer, adding a different layer of interpersonal relations.

The film focuses on the bond between Herb and Charles.

"Maybe in some films it's really clear what you want to happen to the two people,” Key said.

“In our one it's more generally, I really want him to like me, as a people pleaser,” he added.

Music is a major part of the film, as Charles continuously plays hits from McGwyer Mortimer.

Basden wrote all the songs of the fictional folk band.

"It's really important that you believe that throughout the film that this is a musician, and these are musicians, and that was all his compositions,” Key said.

