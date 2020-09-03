e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / British govt working on 20-minute coronavirus test

British govt working on 20-minute coronavirus test

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government is expanding trials of two new tests — a no-swab saliva test and another that gives results in minutes. It’s also running a trial on the benefits of repeat testing of people without symptoms.

world Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:43 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
London
The government says it has the capacity to perform almost 350,000 tests a day, though only abut 180,000 are actually being processed daily.
The government says it has the capacity to perform almost 350,000 tests a day, though only abut 180,000 are actually being processed daily.(Reuters file photo)
         

The British government says it is investing in a coronavirus test that gives results in as little as 20 minutes, as critics say tests for the virus are being rationed because the system can’t cope with demand.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government is expanding trials of two new tests — a no-swab saliva test and another that gives results in minutes. It’s also running a trial on the benefits of repeat testing of people without symptoms.

Britain has hugely expanded its testing capacity since the start of the pandemic, but critics say it is still not doing enough to find and isolate people with the coronavirus.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

Anyone with symptoms is eligible for a test, but the BBC reported Thursday that people who enter their postcode into the government’s website are sometimes being directed to drive-through centers hundreds of miles away.

Hancock insisted the system was working well despite some “operational challenges.”

The government says it has the capacity to perform almost 350,000 tests a day, though only abut 180,000 are actually being processed daily.

tags
top news
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Number of recovered Covid-19 cases is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Number of recovered Covid-19 cases is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
We are non-partisan, says Facebook in reply to Congress leader KC Venugopal’s letter
We are non-partisan, says Facebook in reply to Congress leader KC Venugopal’s letter
China minister refers to ‘terrorism’ in language-row-hit province
China minister refers to ‘terrorism’ in language-row-hit province
‘Can’t call it a 2nd wave, coronavirus never left Delhi’: Satyendar Jain
‘Can’t call it a 2nd wave, coronavirus never left Delhi’: Satyendar Jain
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In