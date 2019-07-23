British Prime Minister Johnson ‘will be great’: Trump reacts

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Boris Johnson, who was elected leader of Britain’s governing Conservative Party and the next prime minister of the United Kingdom earlier on Tuesday.

“He will be great!” Trump tweeted.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 17:17 IST