British Prime Minister Johnson ‘will be great’: Trump reacts

US President Donald Trump congratulated Boris Johnson Tuesday on his victory in the race to become Britain’s new prime minister.

world Updated: Jul 23, 2019 17:17 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) greets U.S. President Donald Trump (R) near Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (C) at a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. (Reuters)

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Boris Johnson, who was elected leader of Britain’s governing Conservative Party and the next prime minister of the United Kingdom earlier on Tuesday.

“He will be great!” Trump tweeted.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Makini Brice)

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 17:17 IST

