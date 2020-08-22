e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / California wildfires among largest in state’s history: What we know so far

California wildfires among largest in state’s history: What we know so far

At least 100,000 people have been ordered to evacuate as the “deadly” blaze continues to spread in the US state of California.

world Updated: Aug 22, 2020 14:47 IST
Agencies | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Agencies | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
A firefighter monitors the advance of the the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire Friday.
A firefighter monitors the advance of the the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire Friday. (AP Photo )
         

The wildfires in the US state of California sparked by lightning strikes have more than doubled in size and claimed at least six lives and injured 43 fighters and civilians, reports said on Friday.

The conflagrations, which broke out over the last week and are among some of the largest in state history, have blackened an area larger than the US state of Rhode Island and destroyed more than 500 homes and other structures. Charred debris has even floated into Santa Cruz as flames advanced to the edge of the coastal city. In addition to the fatalities, 43 firefighters and civilians have been hurt.

Three groups of fires, called complexes, burning north, east and south of San Francisco have together scorched 780 square miles or 2,020 square kilometres. More than 12,000 firefighters assisted by helicopters and air tankers have been deployed to tackle the wildfires across California.

At least 100,000 people have been ordered to evacuate as the “deadly” blaze continues to spread. “We are not naive by any stretch about how deadly this moment is and why it is essential ... that you heed evacuation orders and that you take them seriously,” the state governor Gavin Newsom told citizens.

The blazes, coming during a heatwave that has seen temperatures top 100 degrees, are taxing the state’s firefighting capacity but assistance from throughout the country was beginning to arrive, with 10 states sending fire crews, engines and aircraft to help, Newsom said.

“We have more people but it’s not enough. We have more air support but it’s still not enough and that’s why we need support from our federal partners,” the governor was quoted as saying by news agency Associated Press.

Newsom also thanked President Donald Trump’s administration for its help a day after criticising him for his remarks on the state’s wildfire prevention work. “While he may make statements publicly, the working relationship privately has been a very effective one,” he said.

There are 560 fires burning in the state, many small and remote but there are about two dozen major fires, mainly in Northern California. Many blazes were sparked by thousands of lightning strikes earlier in the week.

tags
top news
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions cook for second day
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions cook for second day
Mumbai Police gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi; tightens security across city
Mumbai Police gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi; tightens security across city
How Mumbai is worshipping Ganpati in the time of Covid
How Mumbai is worshipping Ganpati in the time of Covid
Suspected ISIS terrorist wanted to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attack in Delhi: Police
Suspected ISIS terrorist wanted to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attack in Delhi: Police
Do an Afridi & come out of retirement: Ex-India opener to Raina
Do an Afridi & come out of retirement: Ex-India opener to Raina
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In