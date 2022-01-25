Canada border deaths: Indo-Canadian community holds prayer meeting

The shaken Indo-Canadian community in the province of Manitoba held a prayer meeting in the memory of the four members of a family who died from exposure to extreme cold near the American border last week, even as Canadian law enforcement has yet to confirm the identities of the victims.

India’s High Commission in Ottawa has communicated information received from relatives of the victims in Gujarat to Canadian law enforcement to take into consideration as investigations proceed. An autopsy is expected on Tuesday.

In a statement released on Monday, Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said, “We are aware that some media outlets are publishing the possible identities of the four victims. As a law enforcement organisation, we will not be in a position to confirm these names until we have 100% certainty of their identities and next of kin notification is completed.”

The RCMP said that it continued to work “to confirm the identities of the four victims who were located on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, near the town of Emerson, Manitoba.”

It said investigators were working closely with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Manitoba and pursuing other investigative avenues to confirm the names. “We are also in regular contact with Indian consular officials who have arrived in Manitoba. Once the identities have been confirmed, our priority will be to formally notify the next of kin,” the statement said.

A two-member team from the Indian consulate in Toronto is in Winnipeg to coordinate with local officials and law enforcement. They will remain there till the identities are confirmed and procedural formalities completed for transportation of the mortal remains back to India.

Meanwhile, a prarthana sabha or prayer meeting was organised on Monday evening by the Indo-Canadian community in Manitoba. Winnipeg-based Hemant Shah, one of the organisers, said the prayers were being offered as four young lives were lost and described the incident as “very tragic and devastating”.

“Our hearts are crying. Everybody is shocked across Canada, not just in Manitoba,” he said.

The bodies of the four victims, an infant, a teenaged boy and two adults, were found just about 10km from the US border and they may have succumbed due to a human smuggling operation gone wrong.

Seven other Indian nationals, linked to the tragic quartet found dead on the Canadian side of the border, were apprehended in the United States. One person, a 47-year-old resident of Florida Steve Shand was arrested by US authorities for allegedly “smuggling undocumented foreign nationals”.

On January 19 morning, Manitoba RCMP received “concerning information” from their counterparts that the US Customs and Border Protection had apprehended a group of individuals who had crossed into the US from Canada, near the town of Emerson in Manitoba”.

A search began and four hours later, at about 1.30pm, RCMP officers found the bodies of three individuals were located on the Canadian side of the border, close to Emerson.