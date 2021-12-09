Canada condoles death of India’s CDS General Bipin Rawat

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Canada’s CDS General Wayne Eyre conveyed his condolences on behalf of the Canadian Armed Forces to “the families and friends of those lost, and all the Indian Armed Forces”.
India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat died in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday. (PTI/FILE)
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya I Toronto

Canada’s defence minister and chief of defence staff have extended their condolences over the tragic helicopter crash in the Nilgiris on Wednesday that claimed several lives including that of India’s CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

In a tweet, Canada’s minister of national defence Anita Anand said, “I extend my deep condolences to the people of India and to the family and loved ones of General Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, and the others who lost their lives in this tragedy. Canada stands with India in this challenging time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Canada’s CDS General Wayne Eyre also conveyed his condolences on behalf of the Canadian Armed Forces to “the families and friends of those lost, and all the Indian Armed Forces”.

“It is with deep sadness that I learned of the death of India’s Chief of the Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, along with his wife, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other souls in a helicopter crash,” he tweeted.

“Our two militaries fought as allies in two World Wars, and continue to share an enduring relationship,” he added.

