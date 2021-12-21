Canada foreign minister tests positive for Covid as cases soar

Canada’s Foreign Minister tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday even as the country recorded over 10,000 fresh cases, potentially tied to the new fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Foreign minister Melanie Joly announced on Twitter that she had taken a rapid test and tested positive.

“Following public health guidelines, I am in isolation and will continue my work virtually, as I have been for a number of days, until I get the results of my PCR test,” she said, referring to the molecular test for the coronavirus that is considered far more accurate than the rapid antigen version.

“I’m grateful for the protection that vaccines offer us and encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted. It’s the best thing we can do to keep our families safe this holiday season and all year long,” the 42-year-old added.

Her announcement came as 10,621 new infections were reported in the country, and several jurisdictions tightened restrictions amid concerns over a winter wave driven by the Omicron variant.

Ahead Christmas weekend approaches, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr Theresa Tam said “it’s clear the epidemic has accelerated quickly in many locations, leaving individuals & families to make tough decisions to keep everyone safer through the weeks ahead”.

While she said these were “not the holidays we wished for”, she did add the country now had “more & better tools in the toolbox to clear this hurdle”.

Among those is the large-scale rollout of Covid vaccine booster doses, with the country’s most populous province Ontario opening it up for everyone above the age of 18.

Separately, the province of Quebec announced the closure of cinema theatres, bars, gyms, and schools on Monday, with 50% capacity limits imposed on restaurants and shortened hours of operation.

The restrictions were imposed as Quebec recorded 4,571 fresh infections, its higher ever daily tally of new infections since the pandemic started. Quebec health minister Christian Dubé described the community spread as “astounding”.