e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Canada imposes ‘dollar-to-dollar’ retaliatory measures after US slaps new tariffs

Canada imposes ‘dollar-to-dollar’ retaliatory measures after US slaps new tariffs

The tariff war between the neighbouring nations comes as a repeat of events in 2018 when Canada had also retaliated by imposing $ 16.6 billion worth of tariffs on American products entering the country.

world Updated: Aug 07, 2020 10:59 IST
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Hindustan Times, Toronto
File photo of US Presidnt Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington, DC.
File photo of US Presidnt Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP File )
         

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asserted his government will implement “dollar-for-dollar” retaliatory measures after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on imports of Canadian aluminium.

Canada and the United States have had angry exchanges over tariffs imposed by the latter on steel and aluminium but most issues appeared to have been resolved as the new United States, Mexico, Canada regional free trade deal to replace the older NAFTA came into existence this year.

However, Trump used the stage of an election rally in Ohio to announce that Washington will impose a 10 per cent tariff.

Trudeau made his reaction public in a tweet: “In response to the American tariffs announced today, Canada will impose countermeasures that will include dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs.” He did not specify what shape and which sectors the countermeasures will impact. But his stand was also that of Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who made the same point in a statement released by her office and added, “Canadian aluminium does not undermine US national security. Canadian aluminium strengthens US national security and has done so for decades through unparalleled co-operation between our two countries.”

The tariff war between the neighbouring nations comes as a repeat of events in 2018 when Canada had also retaliated by imposing $ 16.6 billion worth of tariffs on American products entering the country.

tags
top news
‘Fully committed’: PM Modi assures complete implementation of NEP 2020
‘Fully committed’: PM Modi assures complete implementation of NEP 2020
Donald Trump’s ban on TikTok leans on India, says risks are real
Donald Trump’s ban on TikTok leans on India, says risks are real
4 dead, many feared trapped after massive landslide in Kerala’s Munnar
4 dead, many feared trapped after massive landslide in Kerala’s Munnar
Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in Sushant Singh Rajput case
Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in Sushant Singh Rajput case
India sees highest one-day spike of over 62,000 Covid-19 cases, tally past 2 million
India sees highest one-day spike of over 62,000 Covid-19 cases, tally past 2 million
90% of recovered Covid-19 patients in Wuhan have damaged lungs: Report
90% of recovered Covid-19 patients in Wuhan have damaged lungs: Report
MS Dhoni returns to nets in Ranchi ahead of IPL 2020
MS Dhoni returns to nets in Ranchi ahead of IPL 2020
Watch: Policeman, two others jump into well to rescue elderly woman 
Watch: Policeman, two others jump into well to rescue elderly woman 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In