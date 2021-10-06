Canada to enforce Covid vaccine mandate for public staff from Oct 30: Justin Trudeau

In its first act after re-election, the new Canadian government headed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a vaccine mandate for public servants starting at the end of this month when it will also enforce a proof of Covid vaccination regimen for those seeking to travel by air, train or ship.

These announcements at the first press conference held on Wednesday by Justin Trudeau after his Liberal Party returned to power with another minority mandate in the national elections last month. He was accompanied by deputy PM Chrystia Freeland as they addressed the media in Ottawa.

Justin Trudeau said 80% of Canadians who had been vaccinated “don’t deserve to be slowed down in their desire to travel” as his government implements the vaccine passport system beginning on October 30. That will apply to all those planning to travel by plans and boarding will only be permitted with proof of Covid vaccination, and similar measures will be in place for those seeking to travel by trains and on ships for recreational purposes.

These new rules will be in place for all those above 12 years of age since only those above that bracket are eligible to be jabbed. There will be some relaxation for those opting to get their vaccinations now and they will have to furnish a negative Covid-19 result but that leeway will expire by the end of November.

Justin Trudeau said, “For the vast, vast majority of people, the rules are very simple - to travel, you’ve got to be vaccinated,” and added there will be only “a few extremely narrow exceptions, like a valid medical condition”.

At the same time, the core public administration of the federal government, as well as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), will also be subject to the mandatory vaccine policy, covering 267,000 workers. They will have to provide their Covid vaccination status by the end of October and if they remain unvaccinated by mid-November, could face disciplinary action that could ultimately lead to termination.

The Covid vaccine mandate was a major plank for the Liberals during the elections campaign.