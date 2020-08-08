e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Canada to impose ‘dollar-for-dollar’ retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Canada to impose ‘dollar-for-dollar’ retaliatory tariffs on US goods

At an election rally in Ohio, Donald Trump announced that Washington will impose a 10% tariff on Canadian aluminum.

world Updated: Aug 08, 2020 15:24 IST
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Hindustan Times, Toronto
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a sitting of the Special Committee on the Covid-19 pandemic in the House of Commons on July 22, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a sitting of the Special Committee on the Covid-19 pandemic in the House of Commons on July 22, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario. (AP File Photo )
         

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asserted his government will implement “dollar-for-dollar” retaliatory measures after US president Donald Trump announced new tariffs on imports of Canadian aluminum.

Canada and the United States have had bitter exchanges over tariffs imposed by the latter on steel and aluminum but most issues appeared to have been resolved with the new United States Mexico Canada regional free trade deal to replace the older NAFTA coming into existence this year.

However, Trump used the stage of an election rally in Ohio to announce that Washington will impose a 10% tariff on Canadian aluminum to which Trdeau replied in a tweet saying, “In response to the American tariffs announced today, Canada will impose countermeasures that will include dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs.”

The Candian prime minister did not specify what shape and which sectors the countermeasures will impact. But his stand was mirrored by that of deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland, who made the same point in a statement released by her office.

“”Canadian aluminum does not undermine US national security. Canadian aluminum strengthens US national security and has done so for decades through unparalleled co-operation between our two countries,” she added

The tariff war between the neighbouring nations comes as a repeat of events of 2018 when Canada had retaliated by imposing $ 16.6 billion worth of tariffs on American products entering the country.

tags
top news
‘Kozhikode plane crash not an accident but murder’: Air safety expert
‘Kozhikode plane crash not an accident but murder’: Air safety expert
AirAsia flight at Ranchi airport suffers bird hit, take-off aborted
AirAsia flight at Ranchi airport suffers bird hit, take-off aborted
Kerala plane crash: Flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder recovered
Kerala plane crash: Flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder recovered
Kozhikode’s table-top runway risky for landing, officials warned 10 years ago
Kozhikode’s table-top runway risky for landing, officials warned 10 years ago
‘Wait for the outcome of probe into Kerala plane crash’: Union civil aviation minister
‘Wait for the outcome of probe into Kerala plane crash’: Union civil aviation minister
Red alert sounded for five districts as Kerala battles flood-like situation, more rains till Sunday
Red alert sounded for five districts as Kerala battles flood-like situation, more rains till Sunday
The PLA Aggressors: China’s eight top commanders who led Ladakh adventure
The PLA Aggressors: China’s eight top commanders who led Ladakh adventure
Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams
Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In